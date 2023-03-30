By Chibuike Oguh (Reuters) – Apollo Global Management Inc has been telling investors and analysts in the last few days that its reinsurance business Athene does not face the risk of a run on its annuities akin to how deposits fled some U.S. regional banks.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind-World markets leaving March like a lamb - March 30, 2023
- Tesla misses big on solar-roof installation targets – Wood Mackenzie - March 30, 2023
- Explainer-What are credit default swaps and why are they causing trouble for Europe’s banks? - March 30, 2023