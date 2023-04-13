NEW YORK (Reuters) – A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Thursday refused to decide whether Donald Trump can be shielded from a defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who said the former U.S. president raped her nearly three decades ago.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue to Shoot Straight Up in the Air - April 13, 2023
- Factbox-Who are Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces? - April 13, 2023
- Analysis-Italy’s Meloni chose coalition unity to end spat over company chiefs - April 13, 2023