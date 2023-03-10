By Sam Tobin LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple on Friday told a London tribunal that Britain’s competition watchdog had “no power” to launch a probe into its mobile browsers because it did so too late.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Take Off After Jobs Number - March 10, 2023
- Apple argues UK competition watchdog had “no power” to launch probe - March 10, 2023
- Russia cautions regional allies against aligning with the United States - March 10, 2023