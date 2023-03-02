(Reuters) – Apple Inc has delayed the approval of an update to an email app with AI-powered tools due to worries that it may generate inappropriate content for children, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing communications between the iPhone maker and the app developer.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech – WSJ - March 2, 2023
- Poland, Ukraine call for nuclear energy sanctions against Russia - March 2, 2023
- Brembo sees 2023 sales up mid-single digits after positive start to year - March 2, 2023