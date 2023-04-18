MUMBAI (Reuters) – About 200 Apple fans hoping to be among the lucky few to enter the tech giant’s first retail store in India gathered from early on Tuesday outside the shop in the commercial capital of Mumbai.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC Faces Risk of Sub-$29,000 as Focus Turns to Gensler and Capitol Hill - April 18, 2023
- UBS makes changes to buyback programme following Credit Suisse takeover - April 18, 2023
- Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store - April 18, 2023