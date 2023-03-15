TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday a 10% fall in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, as production at its biggest iPhone factory was disrupted by China’s strict COVID-19 rules.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkey plans to ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of May polls -sources - March 15, 2023
- Turkey seeks extending grain deal for 120 days – defence minister - March 15, 2023
- ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil - March 15, 2023