By Blake Brittain (Reuters) – Apple Inc on Friday convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a $502 million verdict for patent licensing company VirnetX Inc in a long-running fight over internet privacy technology.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU’s von der Leyen is in the running to be new NATO head -The Sun - March 31, 2023
- Apple wins reversal of $502 million VirnetX patent infringement verdict - March 31, 2023
- US Republicans challenge more fund managers on ESG - March 31, 2023