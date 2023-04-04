(Reuters) -Arbutus Biopharma said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit in the New Jersey district court against Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, claiming their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines infringe five of Arbutus’ patents.
