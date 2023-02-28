By Maximilian Heath BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Farmers in Argentina staged a protest in Santa Fe province on Tuesday to demand lower taxes and a better exchange rate for their exports, amid a prolonged economic slump and historic drought that has battered crops and agricultural output.
