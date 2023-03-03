PARIS (Reuters) – Arianespace’s failed satellite launch in December was likely to have been caused by a faulty carbon component, which Italian aerospace group Avio had purchased in Ukraine, the company said, as it published findings of an enquiry on Friday.
