By Timour Azhari CILVEGOZU, Turkey (Reuters) – Around 40,000 Syrians who had fled areas affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake have returned from Turkey to rebel-held northwestern Syria in the two weeks since Turkey eased restrictions on their movements, a Turkish official and a Syrian rebel
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkey after quake - February 28, 2023
- Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 64-Reuters witnesses - February 28, 2023
- Russia’s St Petersburg airport temporarily suspends all flights - February 28, 2023