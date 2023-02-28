HONG KONG (Reuters) – A member of China’s top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility after the country’s population fell last year for the first time in six decades.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Moscow accuses US of preparing a ‘toxic chemicals’ provocation in Ukraine - February 28, 2023
- As China’s birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing for single women - February 28, 2023
- Marketmind: Market mood downbeat ahead of raft of data - February 28, 2023