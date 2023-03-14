BEIRUT (Reuters) – Top-level political backing for Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh is starting to fray, political sources say, as the veteran financier once hailed as a banking wizard faces several corruption investigations in the waning months of his tenure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Spain’s Princess Leonor to do military training for three years - March 14, 2023
- Signature Bank’s closure had ‘nothing to do with crypto’- New York regulator - March 14, 2023
- Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source - March 14, 2023