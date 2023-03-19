By Emilie Madi and Mohamed Azakir BEIRUT (Reuters) – When Caroline Sadaka buys groceries in the Lebanese capital Beirut, she keeps her phone in hand – not to check her shopping list but to calculate the spiralling costs of goods now priced at volatile exchange rates
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exclusive: Swiss authorities may impose losses on Credit Suisse bondholders - March 19, 2023
- Iraq and Iran sign deal to tighten border security - March 19, 2023
- Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip - March 19, 2023