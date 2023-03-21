By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks were lifted from lows on Tuesday, with the rescue of Credit Suisse stemming selling in bank shares, though the mood was fragile and the stress in markets had traders wondering whether U.S. rate hikes might be finished.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Cryptoverse: Bitcoin passes the bank stress test - March 21, 2023
- IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics - March 21, 2023
- Marketmind: Signs of confidence re-emerge after bank storm - March 21, 2023