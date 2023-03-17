By Stella Qiu SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week - March 16, 2023
- Bank lifelines ease global financial crisis fears - March 16, 2023
- Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis - March 16, 2023