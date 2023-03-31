By Stella Qiu SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares were headed for a second quarterly gain on Friday while bonds were enjoying the best month since 2008, but the market was braced for a stormy session after an upside surprise in German CPI raised the stakes for
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistan’s Honda Atlas extends production shutdown to mid-April - March 31, 2023
- Column-Markets won’t give up the ghost: Mike Dolan - March 31, 2023
- In the background, Inditex heiress sets tone for Zara revamp - March 31, 2023