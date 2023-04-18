By Scott Murdoch SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asia’s share markets were in a cautious mode on Tuesday as global investors waited to see whether China recorded a first quarter bounceback from its punishing pandemic lockdowns that led to a major economic slowdown.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK pay growth holds in three months to February - April 18, 2023
- Asian stocks fall as upbeat Chinese data fails to impress - April 18, 2023
- Putin visits two regions in Ukraine as G7 condemn nuclear plan - April 18, 2023