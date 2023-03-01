By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks struggled to come off two-month lows on Wednesday and the safe-haven dollar was firm as concerns about rising interest rates and slowing global growth kept the mood downbeat, while markets waited on economic data to chart the course
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Asia’s factory activity stalls, but China a bright spot - February 28, 2023
- Electric vehicle maker Tesla to open office in Malaysia - February 28, 2023
- Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria’s president-elect - February 28, 2023