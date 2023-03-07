By Scott Murdoch SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian financial markets were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due to start later in the day for clues on the central bank’s next move on interest rates.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Asian stocks slip on weak China trade data, focus shifts to Powell - March 7, 2023
- Dollar treads water ahead of Powell testimony; Aussie slips - March 7, 2023
- Citigroup expects ECB to take deposit rate to 4% by July this year - March 7, 2023