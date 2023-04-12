By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank’s next meeting.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Under Pressure after Latest Filing in the SEC v Ripple Case - April 11, 2023
- Asian stocks subdued ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes - April 11, 2023
- Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data - April 11, 2023