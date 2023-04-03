By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity weakened in March as soft overseas demand hurt output, surveys showed on Monday, suggesting that a deteriorating global outlook will remain a drag on the region’s recovery and keep policymakers on their toes.
