By David Lawder and Aftab Ahmed BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global financial leaders to focus on the world’s “most vulnerable citizens” as he inaugurated a G20 meeting on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Spanish January 12-month industrial price increase at 8.2%, slowest in almost 2 years - February 24, 2023
- Swedish consumer, business sentiment inches higher in February - February 24, 2023
- At G20 meeting, U.S. accuses Russian finance officials of complicity in war - February 24, 2023