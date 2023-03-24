RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – At least 13 people were killed in clashes with police just outside Brazil’s seaside city of Rio de Janeiro after a raid to arrest a gang leader, police said on Thursday, marking another bloody episode in the sprawling metro area.
