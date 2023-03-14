By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Search teams in Gabon have recovered the dead bodies of 15 passengers of a ferry that sank off the West African country’s coast last week, bringing the provisional death toll up to 21, the coordinator of rescue operations said
