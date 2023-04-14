BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Suspected militants killed at least 30 civilians on Friday in a village raid in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northeastern Ituri province, the head of a civil society group and a local resident said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Trend Indicators Show Gold on Track for New Highs - April 14, 2023
- US bank deposits rose, loans ticked down in latest week -Fed data - April 14, 2023
- At least 30 civilians killed in eastern Congo village attack - April 14, 2023