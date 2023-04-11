NAIROBI (Reuters) – At least two people were killed by an explosion in the capital of Ethiopia’s Amhara region, which has been convulsed by days of protests against the integration of local security forces into the national police and army.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistan condemns India’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir - April 11, 2023
- Export restrictions mount on critical materials, says OECD - April 11, 2023
- South Korea wildfire forces 500 residents to evacuate, rain helps fight flames - April 11, 2023