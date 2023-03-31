By Ariba Shahid KARACHI (Reuters) – At least two people were killed in a stampede at a distribution site for food aid in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a health official said, one of several such incidents in recent weeks as the country’s
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China could facilitate, not mediate, peace in Ukraine -EU’s Borrell - March 31, 2023
- At least two killed in stampede for food aid in southern Pakistan - March 31, 2023
- AI experts disown Musk-backed campaign citing their research - March 31, 2023