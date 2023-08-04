The Aussie dollar has rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday, reaching toward a 0.66 level. After the jobs number came out lighter than anticipated, it makes quite a bit of sense that the US dollar suffers.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Dances Back and Forth Against Japanese Yen - August 4, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Bounces After Jobs Report - August 4, 2023
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Threatening Resistance - August 4, 2023