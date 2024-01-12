The Australian dollar has rallied after the PPI numbers in the United States came out cooler than anticipated. Because of this, it looks like we are still confused about inflation overall.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Will Geopolitical Tensions Shape Next Week’s Trend? - January 13, 2024
- Shiba Inu Price at Crossroads as 7 Trillion SHIB Orders Hang in the Balance - January 13, 2024
- Cardano Ranks Highest in Crypto Developer Activity -ADA Price to Revisit $0.70 - January 13, 2024