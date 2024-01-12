The Aussie dollar initially plunged during the trading week, only to turn around and show signs of life. Inflationary concerns in the United States continue to be all over the place, thereby driving this market around.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Will Geopolitical Tensions Shape Next Week’s Trend? - January 13, 2024
- Shiba Inu Price at Crossroads as 7 Trillion SHIB Orders Hang in the Balance - January 13, 2024
- Cardano Ranks Highest in Crypto Developer Activity -ADA Price to Revisit $0.70 - January 13, 2024