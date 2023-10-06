The Aussie dollar initially plunged during the course of the week, only to turn around and recover quite nicely. By doing so, the market looks as if it is ready to continue fighting, but it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Recovers - October 6, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Rockets Higher Against Japanese Yen - October 6, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds From Multi-Month Lows - October 6, 2023