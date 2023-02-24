BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is planning an electric car factory in the United States to take advantage of the subsidies offered through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Chief Executive Markus Duesmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
