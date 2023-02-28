BERLIN (Reuters) – Audi has no plans to cut prices for its electric vehicles, German industry magazine Automobilwoche cited Audi Europe chief Jens Puttfarcken as saying, despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit.
