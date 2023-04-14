The Australian dollar has been very noisy during the week, but we continue to trade in the same consolidation zone that we have been in. The 0.68 level above continues offer a ceiling, while the 0.66 level continues to offer a floor.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Show Signs of Exhaustion at Same Level - April 14, 2023
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Slam Into 50-week EMA - April 14, 2023
- Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Give Up Early Gains for the Week - April 14, 2023