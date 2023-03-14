SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian business conditions remained resilient in February with sales and employment strong, even as confidence took a turn for the worse amid high inflation and rising interest rates.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia business activity strong in Feb, even as confidence wanes - March 13, 2023
- Seven of dead from San Diego boat capsizes believed to be Mexican: Mexico - March 13, 2023
- China to resume issuing visas for foreigners starting March 15 - March 13, 2023