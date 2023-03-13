SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian consumer sentiment stayed stuck at historically depressed levels in March amid concerns over inflation and interest rates, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the appetite for buying big-ticket items especially weak.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia consumer mood stuck in the doldrums in March - March 13, 2023
- California court rules drivers can be contractors in win for Uber, Lyft- WSJ - March 13, 2023
- United Airlines unexpectedly forecasts quarterly loss on lower demand, pilot pay - March 13, 2023