NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Australia has agreed to strengthen its defence partnerships with India, along with agreeing on the early completion of an economic cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia, India agree on strengthening defence partnerships - March 10, 2023
- Hang Seng Index and Natural Gas Overview - March 10, 2023
- Xi clinches third term as China’s president amid host of challenges - March 10, 2023