SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s main opposition Liberal party said on Wednesday it would oppose setting up a consultative body in parliament that could advise lawmakers on matters affecting the country’s Indigenous people.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German Factory Orders Unexpectedly Surge by 4.8% in February - April 5, 2023
- Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China – official, media - April 5, 2023
- Australia opposition says opposed to Indigenous body in parliament - April 5, 2023