By Stella Qiu SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases on the economy and inflation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Reserve Bank of Australia Hits the Pause Button at 3.60% - April 4, 2023
- Australia pauses rate hikes to assess tightening impact on inflation - April 4, 2023
- Marketmind: Markets exhale after OPEC+ shock; RBA hits pause - April 4, 2023