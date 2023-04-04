By Stella Qiu SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases on the economy and inflation.
