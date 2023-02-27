SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia plans to overhaul its cyber security rules and set up an agency to oversee government investment in the field and help coordinate responses to hacker attacks, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil told public radio on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dollar advances as traders consider higher-for-longer rates view - February 26, 2023
- Australia plans to reform cyber security rules, set up agency - February 26, 2023
- Ukraine’s ground forces commander visits besieged Bakhmut to talk strategy, boost morale - February 26, 2023