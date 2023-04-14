SYDNEY (Reuters) – The state of Western Australia will allocate land to a battery metal processing facility proposed by IGO Ltd and Wyloo Metals, which is backed by billionaire Andrew Forrest, as the country pushes to process more critical minerals at home.
