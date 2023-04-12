By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia wants exporters to diversify markets and become less reliant on China, because it cannot separate economic and strategic relationships, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a day after the trade partners unveiled a path to ending a dispute.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia tells exporters to diversify from top trade partner China - April 12, 2023
- Asian stocks ease ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes - April 12, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye Surge to $1.25 on US CPI Report - April 12, 2023