SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will announce a ban on TikTok on government phones this week, following other countries in barring the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns, Australian newspapers reported late on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon - April 3, 2023
- U.S. Justice Department settles with Activision over esports salary limits - April 3, 2023
- Italy’s ChatGPT ban attracts EU privacy regulators - April 3, 2023