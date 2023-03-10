(Reuters) – An Australian court has fined ANZ Group Holdings A$10 million ($6.6 million) in penalties for non-compliance with consumer credit protection laws in a case that stems from the country’s Royal Commission proceedings, a corporate watchdog said on Friday.
