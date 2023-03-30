By Stella Qiu SYDNEY (Reuters) – A year-long slide in Australian home prices is showing signs of bottoming out far earlier than anyone thought possible, greatly lessening the risk of a jump in distressed sales and raising hopes for a soft landing in the economy.
