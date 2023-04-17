By Kirsty Needham and Lewis Jackson SYDNEY (Reuters) – The lawyer for an Australian charged with foreign interference said his client had become “very worried” about two alleged foreign intelligence agents while living in Shanghai and returned to Australia after a decade-long career in China.
