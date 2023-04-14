By Lewis Jackson and Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) – An Australian man who had recently returned from China was arrested in Sydney on Friday and charged with a foreign interference offence, police, court officials and neighbours of the man said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Valuations Aren’t Stretched, One Indicator Says Buy - April 14, 2023
- Loblaw to spend $1.5 billion to expand business in Canada, create 6,000 jobs - April 14, 2023
- Fed seen on track for rate hike with latest retail sales data - April 14, 2023