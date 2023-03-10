NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Australia has agreed to strengthen its defence partnerships with India, along with agreeing on the early completion of an economic cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.
